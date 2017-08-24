Champions League Draw: Liverpool To Face Beatable Teams In Group E

Liverpool will face Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and NK Maribor in Group E of the UEFA Champions League.

Thursday’s draw in Monaco saw the Reds pitted against the Russian, Spanish and Slovenian clubs following their 6-3 aggregate victory over Hoffenheim in the qualifying playoff round.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who were in pot three, drew Spartak from pot one, Sevilla from pot two and Maribor from pot four.

Matchday one will take place in the week commencing Monday, Sept. 11, with the final group games scheduled to be played in the week commencing Monday, Dec. 4.

