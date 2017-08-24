Chase Elliott Will Have Flow To Match His Throwback Scheme At Darlington

Some might have noticed that Chase Elliott has let his hair grow throughout the 2017 season, and we now know the reason why.

Every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will sport a special paint scheme during the Bojangles’ Southern 500, but Elliott is going all-in for throwback night.

The 21-year-old will run a car that’s inspired by the one his father, Bill Elliott, drove as a Cup rookie. But in addition to the paint job, Chase’s will honor his dad by recreating the luscious locks that Bill sported during the 1976 season.

"If anybody's wondering what I'm doing with my hair, that's where I'm going with it."@chaseelliott's got the scoop for you! pic.twitter.com/QJc0sxxg9z — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 24, 2017

Good thing Chase has his dad’s hair, because it would’ve gotten pretty hot inside the No. 24 if he had to wear a wig.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR