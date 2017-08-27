Chelsea Vs. Everton Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Chelsea bounced back from a shocking opening day loss to Burnley with a huge Premier League win over Tottenham last weekend.

The defending champions’ schedule doesn’t get any easier Sunday, though, as they’ll host Everton in league action at Stamford Bridge. Everton tied Manchester City in its previous EPL matchup.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Everton online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images