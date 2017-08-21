Colin Cowherd’s Four Possible Outcomes For Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight

Expectations for the Aug. 26 superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are all over the place.

Mayweather, who owns a perfect 49-0 record, is the heavy favorite against McGregor, a UFC champion entering his first professional boxing match. But McGregor still has his fair share of believers, and even many of those who think Mayweather will dominate the fight aren’t too sure how the whole thing will play out. There’s such a contrast in styles that anything really is possible.

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd explained Monday that he believes there are four possible outcomes.

The only 4 outcomes of the McGregor-Mayweather fight according @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/JopTcwehEA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 21, 2017

Cowherd seems to be leaning toward option No. 3, which would involve Mayweather putting on a boxing clinic and bloodying his opponent. But McGregor’s unique style — combined with his lack of boxing experience — could shake things up to the point where something crazy happens.

To put it another way: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images