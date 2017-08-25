Colin Kaepernick Thanks Rally-Goers Who Supported Him At NFL Offices

Colin Kaepernick might not have much support among NFL owners, but he certainly has it from the general public.

An estimated 1,200 people showed up to the pro-Kaepernick the “United We Stand” rally in front of NFL headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday to advocate for the free-agent quarterback, who many believe is being blackballed by the league. The crowd included celebrities, athletes and prominent figures like actress Susan Sarandon, rapper Kurtis Blow, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and some New York politicians.

And after the rally, Kaepernick made sure to thank everyone who came out.

Thank you to everyone who went out to support yesterday. My faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people! pic.twitter.com/T7IWCOCm4K — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 24, 2017

It's amazing to see the strength, courage, and understanding our youth have! I am energized by their character and hopeful for the future! pic.twitter.com/wmxs9Ut5Ni — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 25, 2017

Kaepernick has yet to be signed to a team amid Week 3 of the NFL preseason. However, there still are plenty of teams that could use quarterback help, so it looks like we’ll have to wait and see if he gets picked up during the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images