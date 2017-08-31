College Football Predictions 2017: Conference, Playoff, Title Picks

The first full week of the 2017 college football season is upon us, and that means it’s time to make predictions.
Three teams — Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State — have reached the College Football Playoff twice in its three years of existence. Those three schools are expected by many experts to return to the CFP this season, but just like Washington in 2016, there’s often at least one team that surprises and sneaks into the field of four.
NESN.com’s Nick Goss, Cam McDonough, Josh Schrock and Dakota Randall have made their predictions for conference championships and the College Football Playoff. Check them out below.
Conference Winner Predictions
Nick
ACC: Clemson
Big 12: Oklahoma
Big Ten: Ohio State
Pac-12: Washington State
SEC: Alabama
Josh
ACC: Florida State
Big 12: Oklahoma State
Big Ten: Ohio State
Pac-12: Stanford
SEC: Alabama
Dakota
ACC: Florida State
Big 12: Oklahoma
Big Ten: Ohio State
Pac-12: Washington
SEC: Alabama
Cam
ACC: Florida State
Big 12: Oklahoma
Big Ten: Ohio State
Pac-12: Washington
SEC: Alabama
College Football Playoff
Nick
Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma
Josh
Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma St.
Dakota
Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Washington
Cam
Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma
Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP