Confidence Has Been Key For Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Amid Stellar Season

Drew Pomeranz was underwhelming for the Red Sox upon arriving in Boston in mid-July of last year.

The left-hander went 3-5 with a 4.59 in 13 starts in a Red Sox uniform to end the 2016 season. The 2017 campaign, however, has been a completely different tale of the tape for Pomeranz.

Entering Wednesday, the 28-year-old boasts a 12-4 record with a 3.31 ERA and has been Boston’s most consistent starting pitcher outside of Chris Sale. While a lot can be credited for Pomeranz’s impressive turnaround, Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis believes the biggest reason for the lefty’s success is a regaining of confidence.

To hear more from Lewis on Pomeranz’s terrific season thus far, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images