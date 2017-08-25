Conor McGregor Bought Infant Son Three-Piece Suit For Floyd Mayweather Fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will get a huge payday Saturday no matter who wins the fight, and it seems McGregor already is doing some spending.

The Irish UFC star could make as much as $70 million, so it makes sense that he’d want his family to arrive in style at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And for McGregor, that meant buying a three-piece suit for his infant son.

Boss baby ❤️ A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

That’s most likely a bespoke suit, too — do they make ready-to-wear suits for 3-month-olds? — so we don’t even want to think about how much it cost.

Whether you love McGregor or hate him, though, a baby wearing a three-piece suit makes for an objectively hilarious photo.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images