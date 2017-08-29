Conor McGregor Gets Medical Suspension After Loss To Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor said he’d return to the UFC following his loss to Floyd Mayweather, but it appears he’ll be forced to wait a little bit before entering the octagon again.

According to MMAFighting.com, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced The Notorious will serve a 60-day medical suspension after he was knocked out in the 10th round by Mayweather on Saturday night. McGregor can’t be involved in any contact training until October 11 and he won’t be able to compete until October 26.

However, this works out well for McGregor. The suspension doesn’t overlap with two premiere fight cards — UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in New York and UFC 219 at the end of the year in Las Vegas.

