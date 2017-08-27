Conor McGregor Receives Rave Reviews On Twitter Despite Loss To Floyd Mayweather

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor stepped into the ring Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and gave fans a great show.

In the end, McGregor lacked the stamina to go the distance as Mayweather won via TKO in Round 10. Even in defeat, McGregor performed as well as anyone with no boxing experience could have. He was the better fighter in the early rounds — even hitting Mayweather with a powerful uppercut — and remained competitive up until the eighth round when “Money May” really started to take over.

McGregor actually landed 111 punches in less than 10 rounds, which is pretty impressive considering Mayweather’s legendary defensive pedigree.

Conor McGregor put up some respectable numbers against one of the greatest boxers of all time. #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/MX5NqGuLYj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2017

Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to the much-anticipated fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

Anyone that chirped McGregor look yourself in the mirror. What a fight and what an athlete. Earned every piece of respect possible. — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) August 27, 2017

Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50! — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) August 27, 2017

Yeah. Mcgregor really got dominated…. outclassed !! Yeah ok !! https://t.co/0CMYbjX1zf — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

I must say. Mcgregor gained a fan tonight…. He taught hard…. made no excuses …. represented himself well…#Respect — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 27, 2017

Rare thing to say but two winners tonight: McGregor lasting 10 rounds against an all timer is something sports fans will always respect. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 27, 2017

McGregor held his own though. — Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) August 27, 2017

All the experts who trashed the (McGregor/ Mayweather fight) should apologize. It was competitive. — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 27, 2017

Ellerbe: McGregor definitely has a future in boxing, if he chooses to. To be able to last as long as he did. He’s very tough. Big heart. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 27, 2017

