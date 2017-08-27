Conor McGregor Receives Rave Reviews On Twitter Despite Loss To Floyd Mayweather

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor stepped into the ring Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and gave fans a great show.
In the end, McGregor lacked the stamina to go the distance as Mayweather won via TKO in Round 10. Even in defeat, McGregor performed as well as anyone with no boxing experience could have. He was the better fighter in the early rounds — even hitting Mayweather with a powerful uppercut — and remained competitive up until the eighth round when “Money May” really started to take over.
McGregor actually landed 111 punches in less than 10 rounds, which is pretty impressive considering Mayweather’s legendary defensive pedigree.
Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to the much-anticipated fight between Mayweather and McGregor.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
