NESN Fuel

Danica Patrick Boards Mega Yacht With Boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

by on Thu, Aug 24, 2017 at 6:14PM
671

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. doesn’t turn 30 until Oct. 2, but his girlfriend was ready to celebrate early.

Stenhouse and Danica Patrick, who together form NASCAR’s hottest couple, recently boarded a yacht to celebrate his birthday. They also brought along a sizable group, which included fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who also is one of Stenhouse’s good friends.

Check out pictures from the nautical getaway below:

☮️out! We off the grid! #️⃣3️⃣0️⃣🥂🍹🌊

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Dat yacht life! 🙌🏼 #dirty30 @stenhousejr ⚓️🛥🥂💪🏼

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

What better way to spend an off week in NASCAR?

Honestly, we’re just a little surprised there aren’t pictures of Patrick nailing a handstand on the bow. Although, that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team