Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Share Awkward Kiss On Luxury Yacht

Danica Patrick apparently wasn’t just handstanding around on her NASCAR vacation.
During the sport’s two-week hiatus, Patrick and her boyfriend, fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., went on a yacht trip to celebrate his 30th birthday a little early. During the voyage, Patrick loaded her Instagram with photos of watertop and beachside handstands.
But this is NASCAR’s hottest couple we’re talking about, which means a photo eventually emerged of an intimate, though painfully awkward, moment.
We’re not sure what’s going on here, but we’re going to give Stenhouse the benefit of the doubt and say he just wasn’t ready for a selfie.
But, given the pair are wearing sunglasses that read “Temptation 2017” on the sides, perhaps Stenhouse should’ve been prepared for anything.
