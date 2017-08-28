Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Share Awkward Kiss On Luxury Yacht

Danica Patrick apparently wasn’t just handstanding around on her NASCAR vacation.

During the sport’s two-week hiatus, Patrick and her boyfriend, fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., went on a yacht trip to celebrate his 30th birthday a little early. During the voyage, Patrick loaded her Instagram with photos of watertop and beachside handstands.

But this is NASCAR’s hottest couple we’re talking about, which means a photo eventually emerged of an intimate, though painfully awkward, moment.

Happy Sunday. ☀️🍾💞🏝 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

We’re not sure what’s going on here, but we’re going to give Stenhouse the benefit of the doubt and say he just wasn’t ready for a selfie.

But, given the pair are wearing sunglasses that read “Temptation 2017” on the sides, perhaps Stenhouse should’ve been prepared for anything.