Danica Patrick Shows Off Tanned Look In Instagram Photo From Paradise

When Danica Patrick returns to the NASCAR garage, she’ll look much different than she did before her recent vacation.
Patrick and her boyfriend, fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., have spent much of their two-week break on a mega yacht in unidentified waters. And Patrick clearly hasn’t avoided the sunshine, as she’s acquired quite the impressive tan while at sea.
See the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s new look in the Instagram post below:
Hey, you have to prepare the ultra-hot conditions inside stock cars somehow.
Of course, Patrick hasn’t just been laying around all vacation. In addition to showing off some of her trademark handstands, she also shared a painfully awkward kiss with Stenhouse.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images
