Danny Ainge Gushes Over Kyrie Irving After Gigantic Celtics-Cavs Trade

The Boston Celtics hit a home run Tuesday when they acquired star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick.

And after the deal was made official, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge gushed about his new point guard.

“Kyrie is one of the best scorers in the NBA,” Ainge said in a press release issued by the Celtics. “He has proven that on the biggest stage, the NBA Finals, the last three years. He’s been an NBA Champion, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a four-time All-Star. For all he’s accomplished, we think his best years are ahead of him.”

Irving is under control for the next two seasons and has a player option for the 2019-20 NBA season, but the 25-year-old star reportedly is thrilled to be in Boston and could be ready to commit to the team for years to come.

As for the loss of Thomas and Crowder, Ainge lauded what both players brought to the club during their tenure.

“Isaiah embodied what it meant to be a Celtic,” Ainge said. “He captured fans’ hearts not only with his spirit, but his personality. Jae’s toughness was contagious for our team. He improved his skills each year, but it’s his energy and fight that will be remembered. We wish them and their families the very best.”

The Celtics and Cavaliers will open the season against each other Oct. 17 in Cleveland.

