David Price Pitching Out Of The Bullpen? Don’t Rule It Out, John Farrell Says

David Price’s playoff issues are common knowledge, but the Boston Red Sox left-hander does have two career postseason wins — both coming as a reliever.

With the playoffs right around the corner and with Price still not back from a nagging arm issue, it’s not inconceivable the southpaw actually works out of the bullpen upon returning to the mound.

Red Sox manager John Farrell admitted as much Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale, Holley & Keefe,” saying it’s a possibility the Red Sox use Price out of the bullpen if and when he returns.

“At this point, you can’t rule that out,” Farrell said Wednesday afternoon. “Like I said, it is just going to be dependent on maybe his stamina, durability, all that, how he continues to build here.”

Wednesday was an important step in Price’s comeback, as he pitched off the mound for the first time since going on the disabled list.

As mentioned, it’s not a role in which Price would be entirely uncomfortable. The Tampa Bay Rays used him out of the bullpen to start his career, as he was a shutdown reliever for the Rays on their way to the 2008 World Series. Price logged 5 2/3 innings out of the ‘pen that fall, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out eight.

He most recently pitched out of the bullpen in 2015 for the Toronto Blue Jays, making one relief appearance in the playoffs. He didn’t fare as well, allowing three runs on six hits in just three innings against the Texas Rangers despite getting the win.

