DeShone Kizer Named Browns’ Starting Quarterback Over Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns have used 26 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, and they hope the 27th will last a bit longer than his predecessors.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer starting quarterback Sunday after Kizer passed his latest test during Cleveland’s third preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This is not just for the moment,” Jackson said, per Cleveland.com. “We hopefully can solve our quarterback issue. We’re going to get with DeShone and ride him through this.”

Kizer, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, beat out Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler for the starting spot, despite going 6 of 18 for 93 yards and an interception in his start against the Bucs.

Jackson loved what he saw out of the Notre Dame product despite the sub-par performance.

“He’s doing everything I’m asking him to do,” said Jackson. “He’s doing everything he needs to do to prepare himself for this opportunity. He made a jump.”

The Browns haven’t decided if Kizer will play in their final preseason game, or if he will rest and wait to suit up for the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.

Kizer has gone 25-for-49 for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three preseason games. He also has rushed eight times for 47 yards and one score.

Browns fans will have to be patient with the rookie, but if they let him develop, the quarterback drought in Cleveland finally could be over.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images