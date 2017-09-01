Did Patriots Hint At 53-Man Roster Locks In Final Preseason Game?

NFL players typically want to get on the field in any game they suit up and can possibly play. There’s one exception: Week 4 of the preseason.

Sitting out a game typically means you’re hurt or not good enough to play. If a player stays on the sideline in uniform and never has to put his helmet on during the last week of preseason, that means he’s a near certainty to make the 53-man roster.

Here’s the list of 42 players who didn’t see the field Thursday night against the New York Giants.

QB Tom Brady

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Brandon Bolden

RB Rex Burkhead

FB James Develin

RB Mike Gillislee

RB Dion Lewis

RB James White

WR Danny Amendola

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Chris Hogan

WR Malcolm Mitchell

WR Matthew Slater

TE Dwayne Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

C David Andrews

OT Marcus Cannon

OT Cameron Fleming

G Shaq Mason

OT Nate Solder

G Joe Thuney

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DT Adam Butler

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Vincent Valentine

LB Marquis Flowers

LB David Harris

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Brandon King

LB Elandon Roberts

LB Kyle Van Noy

CB Malcolm Butler

SS Patrick Chung

CB Justin Coleman

CB Stephon Gilmore

FS Duron Harmon

CB Jonathan Jones

FS Devin McCourty

SS Jordan Richards

CB Eric Rowe

It was surprising to see Fleming, Adam Butler, Marquis Flowers, Coleman and Richards among that list.

Add in the Patriots’ three specialists, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, punter Ryan Allen and long snapper Joe Cardona, and that’s 45 roster locks. There also were nine Patriots who weren’t in uniform Thursday night: wide receiver Julian Edelman, defensive ends Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise and Keionta Davis, offensive tackles Andrew Jelks and Antonio Garcia, linebackers Shea McClellin and Harvey Langi and safety Nate Ebner.

Edelman and Rivers, both of whom tore ACLs, will hit injured reserve at the Patriots’ 53-man cutdown, and Jelks and Davis likely will be placed on non-football injury/reserve. Garcia also could start the season on injured reserve since he hasn’t played in a preseason game as a rookie. The severity of Garcia, McClellin, Langi and Ebner’s injuries are unknown.

If McClellin, Langi, Ebner and Wise all make the team, as they’re expected to, then that would make 49 roster “locks,” leaving just four open spots for non-specialists playing in Thursday night’s game.

One of those four players was expected to be cornerback/returner Cyrus Jones, but he went down with a right knee injury that looked severe at first glance. Our best guess is that guard Ted Karras, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and a fourth offensive tackle, either Conor McDermott or LaAdrian Waddle, will fill three of the last four spots.

The final spot could come down to running back D.J. Foster, wide receiver Austin Carr, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, tight end Jacob Hollister, returner Will Likely or offensive lineman Cole Croston. One or more of those spots also could be filled by players acquired via trade or claimed on waivers.

The Patriots could look to add a pass rusher or punt returner from outside the organization before their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images