DJ Khaled Has Interesting Take On Mayweather-McGregor Superfight

Not many people are giving Conor McGregor a chance in Saturday night’s superfight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The odds, expectedly, are stacked against the UFC lightweight champion, as Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 in his legendary boxing career heading into the megafight in Las Vegas.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that Mayweather’s good friend, DJ Khaled, believes Money will earn the victory at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’m gonna go with Floyd, you know, because he’s a friend of mine, and he’s a winner,” Khaled told ForTheWin. “I’m always inspired by somebody that continues to win.”

Khaled, like many others, believes it’s just too steep of a climb for McGregor to notch the upset win. But still, the popular record producer is quite fond of The Notorious, and believes that while he might not win in the ring, he’ll earn a larger victory in the grand scheme of things.

“I have no problem with McGregor, I think he’s great,” Khaled said. “This is new that he’s about to be a boxer, you know what I’m saying, it’s just new for the game, too, so for him to get his boxing license, this is gonna be exciting,” the Snapchat legend said. “This is my first time for me to be a fan of him as a boxer.

“I’m gonna watch it this weekend, and God bless both of them because they can provide and take care of their families through their victories. They both won already. Shoutout to Floyd for always showing me love, you know what I’m saying, I’m gonna return the love back and bless up.”

There’s no doubt McGregor’s wallet substantially will grow as a result of the fight, as the Irishman has gone on record of saying he expects to rake in close to $100 million via the bout. So even if Mayweather is the one who has his arm raised at the end of the night, McGregor will take home a hefty consolation prize.

