Don Sweeney Recognizes ‘Importance’ Of Bruins Fan Fest For Young Supporters

It might be August, but hockey season is right around the corner.

As the Boston Bruins prepare to open their season on Oct. 5, some players, coaches and front office personnel currently are traveling New England for Bruins Fan Fest 2017.

The tour’s second leg took place in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney believes introductory events like Fan Fest are vital to getting young fans excited about the sport of hockey.

