Drew Pomeranz picked up his 14th win of the season Monday night in Toronto as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 at Rogers Centre.

Pomeranz gave up seven hits and three earned runs, while walking five and striking out four over six innings. He’s now tied Chris Sale for the team lead in wins.

Here more from Pomeranz in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images