Eduardo Rodriguez Hoping To Bounce Back In Pivotal Red Sox-Yankees Series

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will be looking for his first win since May 26 when he pitches Thursday night’s game against the rival New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Rodriguez has allowed an average of four earned runs over his last three starts, including a loss Saturday versus the Baltimore Orioles in which he gave up five earned runs.

To hear Red Sox manager John Farrell talk about E-Rod’s upcoming start, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images