Eduardo Rodriguez Needs To Stay ‘In Control’ To Avoid Big Innings

Eduardo Rodriguez once again was unable to avoid a crooked number Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander gave up five runs during the second inning of a 7-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, marking the third straight start that Rodriguez has given up three or more runs in a single inning.

Rodriguez was close to escaping the inning, but Orioles infielder Tim Beckham crushed a three-run home run onto the Green Monster to give the O’s a five-run edge.

To hear Rodriguez break down the second inning, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports