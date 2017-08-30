ESPN’s Ed Cunningham Quits As College Football Analyst Over Safety Concerns

Ed Cunningham has seen enough football to conclude the sport is no longer for him.
The longtime college football analyst quit his job at ESPN over his concerns for players’ safety. Cunningham told The New York Times’ John Branch on Wednesday his conscious prevents him from promoting a sport he knows has taken a significant toll on many players’ bodies and brains.
“I take full ownership of my alignment with the sport,” Cunningham said. “I can just no longer be in that cheerleader’s spot.”
“In its current state, there are some real dangers: broken limbs, wear and tear. But the real crux of this is that I just don’t think the game is safe for the brain. To me, it’s unacceptable.”
Cunningham played four of his five NFL seasons with the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals. Two of his ex-teammates, Dave Duerson and Andre Waters, committed suicide in recent years and were posthumously diagnosed with the brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E., which has afflicted many football players. Cunningham admits Duerson’s and Waterson’s played a role in his decision to leave ESPN.
“This is as personal as it gets,” Cunningham said. “I’m not hypothesizing here.”
Cunningham is believed to be the first football broadcaster to leave his job over ethical or player-safety concerns.
Time will tell whether others follow his lead.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
