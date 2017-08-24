Fantasy Football: 10 Players To Target; 10 Players To Avoid In Keeper Leagues

Part of the fun of playing fantasy football is the strategy involved in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Nothing is more important than making the right choices in keeper leagues. Drafting a promising young star could give you a productive asset for years to come, but landing a bust could put you right back at square one entering the next season.
To help you sort between the two, here are 10 players to target and 10 players to avoid in keeper leagues.
PLAYERS TO TARGET
Jameis Winston, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Winston avoided a sophomore slump in 2016, tossing 28 touchdown passes and bringing the Bucs to the verge of a playoff berth. The arrow still is pointing up for the Heisman Trophy winner.
Marcus Mariota, Quarterback, Tennessee Titans
Mariota saw impressive improvements in his passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating in his second season, and his interception total actually dropped. He also brought his team close to the playoffs.
Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz is more of a project than Winston and Mariota, but he’s the clear No. 1 quarterback in Philly and led his team to a respectable 7-9 record as a rookie.
Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs
The man who electrified the NFL with his return ability also is the new top wideout for the Chiefs.
DeVante Parker, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins
Injuries derailed Parker’s rookie season, but he had a nice breakout campaign in 2016. While there are big questions at quarterback in Miami, he will be one of the Dolphins’ top options, regardless of the QB.
Sammy Watkins, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
Watkins also has had injury issues and now has to learn a new offense, but he could be a very rewarding pick if he drops in your draft.
Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, Carolina Panthers
Taking a smart gamble on potential rookie standouts can pay dividends in dynasty leagues (i.e. Ezekiel Elliott), and McCaffrey could be that player in 2017. Or…
Leonard Fournette, Running Back, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fournette has a pretty good chance at that distinction, too.
Hunter Henry, Tight End, Los Angeles Chargers
Henry tallied eight touchdown receptions as a rookie, and Antonio Gates isn’t getting any younger.
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver, New Orleans Saints
Thomas emerged as one of the top wideouts in the league as a rookie, and he should be a coveted fantasy player this season in New Orleans’ potent offense.
PLAYERS TO AVOID
Jared Goff, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
The Goff era in Los Angeles got off to a rough start, and he hasn’t given fantasy owners any indication he’s worth a pick.
Mark Ingram, Running Back, New Orleans Saints
Ingram had the best season of his career in 2016, but the Saints since have brought in Adrian Peterson, who should take a bite out of his carries.
Adrian Peterson, Running Back, New Orleans Saints
Peterson is 32, and he’s now joining a new team and system after spending his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings. He also only played in three games last season.
Marshawn Lynch, Running Back, Oakland Raiders
How will Lynch look after coming out of retirement? How much longer will he play before retirement No. 2? There simply are too many question marks to consider Lynch as a long-term RB fantasy option.
LeGarrette Blount, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles
Blount set a new Patriots record with 18 TDs last season, but he’s joining a new team and almost is 31 years old.
Latavius Murray, Running Back, Minnesota Vikings
Murray also is in a new place after a strong 2016 season, and he has to compete with rookie Dalvin Cook for playing time.
Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
The problem with the Patriots is they have too many options for fantasy owners. That always makes their wide receivers and running backs risky plays, Edelman included.
Demaryius Thomas, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos
The Broncos no longer have Gary Kubiak as their coach, and their quarterback options include Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. No thanks.
Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos
See Thomas, Demaryius.
Martellus Bennett, Tight End, Green Bay Packers
Bennett had an excellent 2016 campaign with the Patriots, but what are the chances he will do the same this year in an offense that traditionally isn’t great for tight ends?
