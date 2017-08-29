First Picture From Ronda Rousey’s Wedding Is Unbelievably Adorable

Ronda Rousey has been absent from the octagon for quite some time, but it certainly doesn’t appear that she’s been missing it.

Rousey and her longtime boyfriend, Travis Browne, officially tied the knot Saturday. And Browne shared the first photo from the big day on Instagram on Tuesday, and it’s simply adorable.

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

As far as wedding hashtags go, we think #browsey was a home run.

While the rest of world was watching Floyd Mayweather TKO Conor McGregor in the 10th round, Rousey was enjoying what looks to be one-of-a-kind day.

Congrats, Ronda and Travis.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images