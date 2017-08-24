Floyd Mayweather ‘100 Percent’ Guarantees Knockout Of Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is doing his best Joe Namath impression.

Much like Namath did before his New York Jets took on the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, Mayweather is guaranteeing victory against Conor McGregor ahead of Saturday night’s superfight in Las Vegas. Furthermore, Money even is specifying how he’ll defeat The Notorious.

“One hundred percent, it will not go the distance,” Mayweather told ESPN on Wednesday. “One hundred percent chance this fight won’t go the distance.”

Anyone who’s watched Mayweather throughout his boxing career knows he’s more of a defensive fighter than a knockout specialist. But he reportedly told ESPN he plans to be aggressive against McGregor, which many people understandably doubt.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. At the end of the day, you will see the results,” Mayweather said. “This fight won’t go the distance. Remember that, no matter what his coach say. His coach can’t fight for him. When it comes down to it, it comes down to the two fighters.

“I just said what I said (about winning by knockout). This is how I feel.”

Of course, McGregor has made his fair share of bold predictions in the lead-up to the fight. Recently, he said he’s “prepared” to knock out Mayweather in 10 seconds.

Saturday can’t come soon enough.

