Floyd Mayweather Addresses Justin Bieber Rift Rumors At His Strip Club

As Floyd Mayweather Jr. prepares to come violently close to Conor McGregor, he’s starting to accept the growing chasm between him and Justin Bieber.

Formerly a devout member of Mayweather’s Money Team, Bieber recently has shifted his loyalties to the church, and his relationship with the famous boxer has been eradicated as a result, according to TMZ. Mayweather’s been relatively mum on the feud, which reportedly left him “incensed” at the Biebs.

But ahead of his superfight against McGregor on Saturday, Mayweather sat down with MMAFighting.com on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics, including his rift with Bieber.

Considering how much Mayweather loves to talk, this relatively reserved response is a bit surprising.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this interview, though, is that it took place at Mayweather’s new Las Vegas-based gentleman’s club, Girl Collection. His affinity for strip clubs reportedly is one of the primary reasons Bieber wanted to distance himself from Mayweather.

But that clearly hasn’t deterred Mayweather, who said he plans to celebrate his potential victory over McGregor by throwing an afterparty at his club.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images