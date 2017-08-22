Floyd Mayweather Doubts Conor McGregor Will Make Weight For Superfight

Not making weight isn’t just embarrassing for a boxer. It can lead to a fine as well.

Floyd Mayweather will square off with Conor McGregor on Saturday night in Las Vegas, in one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory, and the legendary boxer isn’t confident the UFC champion will reach the weight requirements.

“I don’t think he’s gonna make the weight,” Mayweather told FightHype.com. “Even if he does make the weight, that’s even better, but if he doesn’t make the weight, we’re still gonna fight. But it’s gonna be a heavy fine. Gimme that money.”

McGregor does have plenty of time to make weight, though, and even if he’s forced to pay a large fine, it probably won’t matter too much, given the $100-plus million payday the Irishman is expected to make from this bout.

The weigh-in is Friday in Las Vegas, but each fighter’s weight probably won’t be the main storyline at the event. The trash talk and body language from each of them likely will be, especially if it’s anything like what we saw during their crazy promotional world tour.

Check out Mayweather’s full comments on McGregor’s weight and more in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images