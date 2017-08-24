Floyd Mayweather Issues Final Warning To Conor McGregor Before Superfight

As if the previous two-plus months weren’t enough, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has one final message for Conor McGregor.

Both fighters were on hand Wednesday for the final press conference before Saturday’s megafight in Las Vegas. And while McGregor offered an aggressive final warning to his opponent, Mayweather took a slightly more measured approach, though he clearly wasn’t lacking for confidence.

“One thing about boxing and combat sports: Remember, if you give it, you must be able to take it,” Mayweather said. “With that being said, out of 47 opponents I faced, they said, ‘Oh, he’s got brittle opponents. He’s a scared opponent.’ Listen, last time I checked, nobody is walking me down. It’s called smarts. It’s called having an IQ. It’s called having patience.

“August 26th, he’s going to bring his best, and it’s not going to be easy, Conor. Remember, (Manny) Pacquiao got bombs, Canelo (Alvarez) got bombs, Shane Mosely had bombs, and all of those guys are going in the Hall of Fame. But one thing about me, I’ve got a granite chin. Remember this. The same way you give it, you have to be able to take it.”

Watch Mayweather’s full statement below:

As with any fight of this magnitude (if there have been any), the excitement surrounding the build up has given way to relative fatigue, as everyone involved clearly just wants to hear the bell ring.

Still, given the personalities in play, the trash talk likely will continue well after the fight is over.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images