Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Fight Weigh-In Results, Highlights

There was some speculation that UFC champion Conor McGregor wouldn’t make weight before Friday’s weigh-in for his superfight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., but that wasn’t the case.

McGregor, who will fight Mayweather on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, weighed in at 153 pounds, just barely under the limit of 154 pounds.

McGregor told Jim Gray during a post-weigh-in interview broadcast on FOX Sports 1 that he plans to reach 170 pounds by the time he steps into the ring Saturday night.

The Irishman also tried to get under the skin of Mayweather in the staredown, but “Money May” wasn’t fazed. Check out the scene in the video below.

Weigh-In Results

Floyd Mayweather: 149.5 pounds

Conor McGregor: 153 pounds

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images