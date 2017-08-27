Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor: Live Score, Fight Highlights, Results

The much-anticipated boxing match between legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor finally is here.

The two men will step into the ring Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what some experts are labeling the “fight of the century.” Mayweather is a huge betting favorite for a few reasons, two being his impressive 49-0 career record and the fact McGregor has never participated in a professional boxing match.

Still, it’s expected to be a very exciting fight — we’ve never seen two combat sports champions throw down in this kind of setting.

The preliminary bouts are scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Main Card Results

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor (Junior middleweight)

Gervonta Davis defeats Francisco Fonseca (KO)

Badou Jack defeats Nathan Cleverly (TKO)

Andrew Tabiti defeats Steve Cunningham (97-93, 97-93, 100-90)

Keep it right here for round-by-round analysis, score and highlights with our Mayweather vs. McGregor live blog.

ROUND 1: We’re underway!

Lot’s of defense from Floyd Mayweather in that round, as expected, although McGregor did land an uppercut on the boxing legend. McGregor didn’t come out swinging, but he was solid.

Score: Conor McGregor 10-9

12:11 a.m.: Conor McGregor’s entrance.

And here’s Floyd Mayweather’s entrance.

12:08 a.m.: Here’s Floyd Mayweather’s entrance attire.

12:07 a.m.: It’s almost time!

11:41 p.m.: Gervonta Davis defeated Francisco Fonseca via knockout in Round 8.

11:19 p.m.: The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight has been delayed. Here’s the reason why.

ESPN's Sal Palantonio reporting that they are delaying Mayweather-McGregor fight to deal with PPV issues. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

11:04 p.m.: A junior lightweight fight between Gervonta Davis and Francisco Fonseca is about to start.

11:03 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is in the building.

NBA Superstar Lebron James out here supporting #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/EgmapjENFc — MayweatherPromotions (@MayweatherPromo) August 27, 2017

10:37 p.m.: Badou Jack dominates Nathan Cleverly to become the new WBA light-heavyweight champion.

Nathan Cleverly is not having an easy night @BadouJack laying on the damage #CleverlyJack pic.twitter.com/HzW4yW5JHk — Punchoutboxing (@Punchoutboxing5) August 27, 2017

10:27 p.m.: Conor McGregor has arrived.

And so has Floyd Mayweather.

10:13 p.m.: The light heavyweight bout between Badou Jack and Nathan Cleverly is about to start.

10:03 p.m.: Andrew Tabiti just defeated Steve Cunningham via unanimous decision in a cruiserweight bout. Tabiti was too fast and powerful for Cunningham.

.@AndrewTabiti89 improves to 15-0 with a unanimous decision over @usscunningham with scores of 97-93, 97-93 & 100-90. #TabitiCunningham — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 27, 2017

9:36 p.m.: Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham in a cruiserweight bout is the first fight of the main card.

9:33 p.m.: Here are the results for the prelims.

Yordenis Ugas defeats Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision (94-91, 93-92, 93-92)

Juan Heraldez defeats Jose Miguel Borrego by unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)

8:30 p.m. ET: The main card should commence in about a half hour.

