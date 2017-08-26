Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Odds: Latest Betting Line For Superfight

With his superfight against MMA star Conor McGregor coming up Saturday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has seen his stock rise on the fight odds, improving to a -450 betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Mayweather was pegged as a huge -2250 favorite before the official announcement of Saturday night’s bout at T-Mobile Arena, but saw his odds steadily tumble as far as -400 before this week’s rebound.

However, Mayweather continues to dominate in props betting, looming as -125 chalk to claim victory by KO, TKO or disqualification, and a strong +250 wager to claim an eighth straight victory on points.

Mayweather retired from boxing two years ago with an unblemished 49-0 professional record and a reputation as possibly the greatest defensive boxer of all time. The 40-year-old only has suffered one official knockdown during his 21-year career, taking a count during a 12-round unanimous decision win over Carlos Hernandez in 2001, and he’s a long +230 bet to be knocked down or out by McGregor on Saturday night.

Oddsmakers expect McGregor to struggle to lay a glove on the former five-division world champion, with the total on punches landed by the Irishman set at just 29.5, with just -130 odds attached to the OVER. Conversely, the odds of Mayweather landing OVER 100.5 total punches are set at -190 on the Mayweather vs. McGregor props board.

With Mayweather on the rise, “The Notorious” has seen his fight odds fade slightly to +325 after peaking at +300. McGregor has continued to talk up the possibility of ending Mayweather’s evening within two rounds, while also acknowledging that he may need as many as eight rounds to shock the sports world with a victory.

McGregor regularly has finished opponents inside five minutes inside the cage, recording 13 career first-round wins, including four since joining the UFC in 2013. A first- or second-round win by McGregor pays out at +1400, but those odds dip to +4000 in the event of an eighth-round win by the 29-year-old. A McGregor TKO victory also is a lengthy +800 bet.

Also attracting attention are walkout betting props for Saturday’s superfight. Mayweather is a -230 favorite to have more people with him as he marches toward the ring, and it is +115 odds that he will be accompanied by McGregor’s arch rival, Nate Diaz.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images