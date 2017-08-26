New England Patriots

Former Patriots, Richard Sherman Wish Julian Edelman Well After Knee Injury

by on Sat, Aug 26, 2017 at 12:10PM
9,617

Julian Edelman’s knee injury could mean bad news for the New England Patriots, but, really, no one likes seeing athletes get hurt.

The Patriots believe the wide receiver tore his ACL, which would end Edelman’s season, on Friday in the team’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. And Edelman’s former teammates immediately began reaching out on Twitter even before he got an MRI on Saturday.

It’s probably safe to say that Edelman is well-liked by his teammates, but he also got a shoutout from a rival in Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

The Patriots certainly will be hoping for a fast recovery, too.

What Julian Edelman’s injury could mean for Patriots offense >>

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team