Former Patriots, Richard Sherman Wish Julian Edelman Well After Knee Injury

Julian Edelman’s knee injury could mean bad news for the New England Patriots, but, really, no one likes seeing athletes get hurt.

The Patriots believe the wide receiver tore his ACL, which would end Edelman’s season, on Friday in the team’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. And Edelman’s former teammates immediately began reaching out on Twitter even before he got an MRI on Saturday.

Everyone please pray for my bro @Edelman11 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) August 26, 2017

That's my little brother, I love that dude to death. FYI Pats fans, I just heard from him and he's in good spirits. Prayers up for #11! 🙏🏿 — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 26, 2017

I hope Jules is okay 😨 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 25, 2017

It’s probably safe to say that Edelman is well-liked by his teammates, but he also got a shoutout from a rival in Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

Damn hate to see that happen. I'm praying for a fast recovery for @edelman11 ! Hard worker and great competitor. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 26, 2017

The Patriots certainly will be hoping for a fast recovery, too.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images