Former Patriots, Richard Sherman Wish Julian Edelman Well After Knee Injury

Julian Edelman’s knee injury could mean bad news for the New England Patriots, but, really, no one likes seeing athletes get hurt.
The Patriots believe the wide receiver tore his ACL, which would end Edelman’s season, on Friday in the team’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. And Edelman’s former teammates immediately began reaching out on Twitter even before he got an MRI on Saturday.
It’s probably safe to say that Edelman is well-liked by his teammates, but he also got a shoutout from a rival in Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.
The Patriots certainly will be hoping for a fast recovery, too.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
