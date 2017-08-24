Here Are The Fantasy Football Rookies To Target In Your 2017 Draft

Fantasy football can imitate life sometimes, especially when it comes to impact rookies.

Drafting a first-year player who contributes much to his team can increase your fantasy squad’s chances of success, but discovering those rookies before competitive games begins can be a difficult task.

Yahoo! Sports fantasy expert Scott Pianowski joins NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on this week’s episode of “Fantasy Fix” presented by MyBookie.AG and identifies the top rookies to target in your 2017 fantasy football draft.

Many exepct Leonard Fournette to headline the list, but Pianowski believes other running backs could enjoy better seasons than the Jacksonville Jaguars running back.

Watch the video above to see which rookies you should target in your fantasy draft.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images