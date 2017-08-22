Here’s Jerry Jones’ Stance On Cowboys Kneeling During National Anthem

Jerry Jones wants the Dallas Cowboys to stand for the national anthem.

The Cowboys owner and general manager said Tuesday during his appearance on CBS Dallas “Shan and RJ” show that he doesn’t want any of his players sitting or kneeling while the national anthem is played before games. Here’s why Jones believes players should stand.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said, per CBS’ Jared Dubin. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Several NFL players — including Colin Kaepernick, Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett — have knelt or sat last season or this preseason during the anthem in protest of racial inequality in the United States. Twelve Cleveland Browns players knelt in a circle Monday night prior to their preseason game against the New York Giants.

No Cowboys players have participated in the burgeoning movement to date. Given Jones’ stance on the issue, we wouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

