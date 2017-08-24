Here’s What Tom Brady Texted Floyd Mayweather Before Conor McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will try to improve his boxing record to 50-0 when he takes on Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas. And with the stakes being sky high for the undefeated champion, it’s only natural that a friend would reach out and ask how he’s handling it.

It just so happens that friend is a five-time Super Bowl champion.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio caught up with Mayweather on Wednesday, and “Money” told him that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently texted him.

“That’s a close friend of mine, Tom Brady is a very, very close friend,” Mayweather said. “He’s an unbelievable guy with unbelievable talent. He’s a great guy. Actually, Tom Brady texted me yesterday.”

And what did Brady say to one of best fighters of all time?

“We have a cool friendship, he texted me and asked me ‘how’s everything going?'” Mayweather said. “And I texted him back, ‘everything is cool, how you doing? how’s the family?’ And he said, ‘everything is going A-OK.'”

Brady and Mayweather both recently turned 40 years old, and still are at the peak of their powers, so we can see why the two would be close friends.

Thumnbail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images