Here’s Why Kevin Durant Believes LeBron James Will Stay With Cavaliers

While this NBA offseason has been the gift that keeps on giving for basketball fans, the summer of 2018 has a chance to shock us all with LeBron James’ big decision looming.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar can opt out of his contract after the 2017-18 campaign, setting up another potential move for the greatest basketball player on the planet. And with all the James-to-Los-Angeles rumors out there, it appears a change of scenery could be a serious possibility.

But if you ask Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant for his opinion, James will stay right where he is.

“I personally always said he was staying,” Durant said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” via Bleacher Report. “I told him this. That’s me. I feel like he’s going to end it in Cleveland. That’s his crib now. He run it, and he gonna turn it into something mega when he’s done. He’s going to do something.”

Durant also made news during his appearance on Simmons’ podcast with his comments about the (potential?) Boston Celtics-Cavs trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, Under Armour, the possibility of playing in Seattle again and the Indiana Pacers’ decision to trade Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, James’ thoughts on what ends up happening with the C’s-Cavs trade is the more pressing opinion when it comes to his future in Cleveland.

