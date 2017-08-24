How Dont’a Hightower’s Return Affects Other Patriots Linebackers

Dont’a Hightower’s influence on the New England Patriots’ defense can’t be understated.

The sixth-year linebacker has been a monster for the Patriots since arriving in 2012, and he’s since become the leader of New England’s defense. With this in mind, Hightower’s activation off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday provided a major lift for the Pats.

Newcomer David Harris especially is excited for Hightower to be back, as the veteran LB has used Hightower as a mentor heading into his first season with the Patriots.

To hear NESN’s Matt Chatham break down the importance of Hightower within New England’s defense, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.