How Malcolm Mitchell Can Help Patriots Overcome Julian Edelman’s Absence

The New England Patriots suffered a huge loss when wide receiver Julian Edelman was lost for the season with torn ACL.

But the Patriots still have plenty of capable receivers to fill in for the loss of Edelman, and one of those wideouts returned to practice Tuesday.

Second-year receiver Malcolm Mitchell has been battling a knee injury, but if he’s healthy he could provide quarterback Tom Brady with another dangerous target.

New England’s offense already boasts a slew of weapons, including Brandin Cooks, Rob Gronkowski Chris Hogan and Mike Gillislee, but Mitchell gives Brady a big target who can bully opposing defensive backs.

NESN’s Matt Chatham broke down what Mitchell brings to the offense, and you can hear it in the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross insurance

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images