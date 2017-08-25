How Will Dont’a Hightower’s Return Help The Patriots’ Pass Rush?

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower came off the physically unable to perform list this week and returned to practice ahead of his team’s preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions.

That’s good news for the Patriots, as Rob Ninkovich’s retirement and Derek Rivers’ potentially season-ending injury have left New England’s pass rush even leaner than it already was.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss how Hightower could contribute as an edge rusher and how that might affect the rest of New England’s front seven in this week’s edition of “Between the Tackles,” presented by MyBookie.AG.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images