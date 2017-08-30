Hurricane Harvey Hits Home For Red Sox’s Brock Holt, Chris Young

The devastation being left by Hurricane Harvey is unfathomable and it has hit home for a few members of the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Young is a Houston native whose family had to be evacuated due to the tropical storm, while infielder Brock Holt was born in Fort Worth, Texas and played his college ball in Houston at Rice University.

Holt, however, chose to focus on the positive Tuesday, as he noted how uplifting it is to watch people helping each other during the difficult times.

To hear Holt discuss Hurricane Harvey, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images