Is Bill Belichick A Big Solar Eclipse Guy? ‘Um, Yeah, It’s Great’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick stood at a raised podium in the New England Patriots’ windowless media workroom during the peak of Monday’s solar eclipse. Not much of an eclipse guy.

Belichick wasn’t overly enthusiastic when asked about the rare event.

“Um, yeah,” Belichick said. “It’s great.”

After drawing laughs, Belichick smiled, thanked the media and walked off the podium and back into the bowels of Gillette Stadium after the question was asked at 2:49 p.m. ET. The peak passed at 2:47 p.m., while Belichick talked about running back Brandon Bolden.

Maybe Belichick’s public library ran out of eclipse glasses.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images