Isaiah Thomas Shares Video From Floyd Mayweather’s Locker Room Before Superfight

Isaiah Thomas is one of the most well-liked players in the NBA, but the superstar guard has another friend from a different sport.

Thomas is a close personal friend of Floyd Mayweather Jr., so it only makes sense that the new Cleveland Cavaliers guard is in attendance for the legendary boxer’s superfight against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

But just how good of friends is Thomas with Mayweather? So much so that the two-time All-Star was in Money’s locker room ahead of the bout.

And he even shared a video on Twitter.

We have a feeling we know who Thomas is pulling for in the biggest fight in combat sports history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images