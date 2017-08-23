Jackie Bradley Jr. Placed On 10-Day DL With Thumb Injury From Awkward Slide

Jackie Bradley Jr.’s tag-beating slide Tuesday night came at a price.

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday placed Bradley on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and recalled infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

Bradley suffered the injury during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against the Indians while awkwardly sliding into home plate to avoid a tag by Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes. The Red Sox outfielder was ruled safe but appeared to uncomfortably twist his left hand, and he was seen shaking the hand as he stood up.

Bradley’s injury comes at an unfortunate time, as the 27-year-old had been batting .400 (8-for-20) over his last seven games and also pounded a home run in Boston’s 9-1 win Tuesday.

Bradley’s absence likely will mean more playing time for veteran Chris Young, who entered the game in left field Tuesday, while Andrew Benintendi slid over to replace Bradley in center field.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images