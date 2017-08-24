NBA

Jae Crowder’s Mother Died Of Cancer The Same Night Celtics Traded Him

by on Thu, Aug 24, 2017 at 2:47PM
Jae Crowder had a difficult week, to say the least.

Crowder was shipped to Cleveland on Tuesday in the blockbuster trade that also sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers. On the same night, Crowder’s mother, Helen Thompson, died after a lengthy battle with cancer, Cleveland.com reported, citing a source close to Crowder.

Helen Thompson was 51 years old.

Although he didn’t provide specifics, Crowder recently suggested his family was going through something serious.

Personal tragedy obviously takes precedence over professional difficulties, but this surely was a lot for Crowder to handle all at once.

