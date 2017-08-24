Jae Crowder’s Mother Died Of Cancer The Same Night Celtics Traded Him

Jae Crowder had a difficult week, to say the least.

Crowder was shipped to Cleveland on Tuesday in the blockbuster trade that also sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers. On the same night, Crowder’s mother, Helen Thompson, died after a lengthy battle with cancer, Cleveland.com reported, citing a source close to Crowder.

Helen Thompson was 51 years old.

Our prayers go out to Jae Crowder and his family. Yesterday he lost his mother, Helen, to a long battle with cancer. Stay Strong Jae! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tMvH87sCFs — Leading Sports Media (@LeadingSports_) August 23, 2017

Although he didn’t provide specifics, Crowder recently suggested his family was going through something serious.

PRAY FOR ME & MY FAMILY.!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) August 14, 2017

Personal tragedy obviously takes precedence over professional difficulties, but this surely was a lot for Crowder to handle all at once.

