Jaylen Brown Has Strong Take On C’s Fans Burning Isaiah Thomas Jerseys

The Boston Celtics acquired star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, but it came at the expense of a fan favorite in Isaiah Thomas.

Most Celtics fans, no matter how excited they were over having Irving on the team, were sad to see IT go, especially to an Eastern Conference rival. But some misguided fans also burned their Thomas jerseys, despite the fact that he had no say in the matter.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown didn’t mince words with those few when he saw the news on Twitter.

This is pathetic https://t.co/ldJ4Mypd0q — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 24, 2017

It’s hard to argue with Brown, considering Thomas was instrumental in the Celtics making it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals this season. Still, those people decided to set about $100 on fire, so we guess they’re getting what they deserve.

