Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Head To Mayweather-McGregor With Robert Kraft

Celebrities are sure to turn out in droves for the much-anticipated fight Saturday night between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

And a few of them chose to jet-pool together to the megafight.

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, hopped on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s private jet to head to Las Vegas for the bout between the UFC lightweight champion and the 49-0 Mayweather.

And both Lopez and Rodriguez rocked one of Kraft’s Super Bowl rings while on the flight.

We can only imagine how Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the celebrity universe will show up to the superfight.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter