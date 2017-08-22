John Cena’s Fans Thank WWE Star In Powerful ‘Never Give Up’ Video

John Cena has positively affected many of his fans’ lives. Now some of them have repaid him with simple words of thanks.

Cricket Wireless published a video Monday in which fans of the WWE penned him letters, detailing how he inspired them to overcome their biggest obstacles. Their words on paper nearly moved Cena to tears. Then, they surprisingly appeared to thank him again in person in one of the most moving scenes you’ll ever see.

More than 500,000 viewers already have seen the video, and many of them undoubtedly struggled to contain their emotions.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Cricket Wireless