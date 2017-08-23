John Farrell Has Encouraging Update On Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Thumb Injury

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been a rock for the Boston Red Sox this season with his incredible glove and timely hitting. But unfortunately for the club, it will be without the star center fielder’s services for a handful of games.

Bradley was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after suffering a thumb injury in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game vs. the Cleveland Indians. The ailment was severe enough to land Bradley on the DL, but in an encouraging update from John Farrell, the Red Sox manager revealed that X-rays determined there were no fractures or tears in Bradley’s thumb.

To hear more on JBJ’s injury, as well as his rehab plan, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images