John Farrell Now With Seventh-Most Wins By Manager In Red Sox History

John Farrell is climbing his way up the all-time manager wins list for the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox skipper now has 412 wins, which is seventh-most in franchise history. He surpassed Don Zimmer with his last victory, and he’s only two shy of Jimmy Williams.

Hear what Farrell said about that and more prior to Boston’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in the video from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser, above.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images